Sitharaman 2nd woman Finance Minister after Indira Gandhi

After being the second woman Defence Minister, the first being Indira Gandhi, Sitharaman on Friday became the second woman to head the Finance Ministry, after the former

Sitharaman was among the three women who became part of the in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Before Sitharaman, was the only female who served for a short period.

--IANS

nks/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)