Sitharaman 2nd woman Finance Minister after Indira Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Congress raising old 'Garibi Hatao' slogan: Sitharaman
'Shame' that Rahul Gandhi 'misleading' people over HAL: Nirmala Sitharaman
BJP respects Rajiv Gandhi, that doesn't mean it won't talk about his govt's misrule: Saitharaman
NCW sends notice to Rahul Gandhi for his sexist remarks on Sitharaman
Doubts raised on my statement misleading, incorrect: Sitharaman
-
After being the second woman Defence Minister, the first being Indira Gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday became the second woman to head the Finance Ministry, after the former Prime Minister.
Sitharaman was among the three women who became part of the Union Cabinet in the 17th Lok Sabha.
Before Sitharaman, Indira Gandhi was the only female Finance Minister who served for a short period.
--IANS
nks/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU