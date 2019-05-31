Sitharaman 2nd woman Finance Minister after Indira Gandhi

JUST IN
Business Standard

New Delhi 

After being the second woman Defence Minister, the first being Indira Gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday became the second woman to head the Finance Ministry, after the former Prime Minister.

Sitharaman was among the three women who became part of the Union Cabinet in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Before Sitharaman, Indira Gandhi was the only female Finance Minister who served for a short period.

