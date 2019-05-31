Abu Dhabi tower lights up to mark Modi's swearing-in

The facade of the Group Tower in was lit up with the flags of and the UAE and portraits of and to mark the swearing in of the Indian leader.

Modi took oath for a second term in office on Thursday.

The National Oil Company (ADNOC) is the firm of the (UAE).

"Now this is true friendship! As PM @narendramodi is sworn in for a second term in office, the iconic @ in Abu Dhabi is lit up with and UAE flags and portraits of our PM and of HH Sheikh," Indian to the UAE Navdeep Singh tweeted and tagged a video of the lit tower.

"Beyond the symbolism of these images is also the clear direction that the Modi and Sheikh have provided to diplomats like us to make 'the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' a truly vibrant example of what we can achieve when we work together'," told the news agency.

He said that India-UAE relations witnessed "a real transformation" since Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015.

"The close friendship that has blossomed over the last four years between our and the is well-known. The whole world can see it today in this unique celebration of the re-election of the Prime Minister for a fresh five-year term."

added that the transformed relations made an unprecedented impact in areas such as trade and investment flows, and energy security, manpower and skills, literature and culture, defence, space and security cooperation, and growing people-to-people connections.

"So, as the Prime Minister starts his second term in office, there is tremendous sense of optimism for India-UAE ties. We now have the opportunity to build upon the strong platform that we have created over the last four years, and to make the coming period a truly ''Golden Era'' in our relationship."

tweeted: "An extraordinary gesture! the lit up the iconic building in #AbuDhabi on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of PM @narendramodi and "

