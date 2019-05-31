Modi shuffles Top 4: Shah gets Home, Rajnath Defence, Nirmala Finance, Jaishankar MEA

The top four slots in Narendra Modi's Team 2.0 have new faces rejigging key portfolios, with Amit Shah, who crafted a Modi wave in the elections, getting charge of the and effectively becoming the number 2 in the cabinet.

With the BJP President's appointment, the Modi-Shah team will be the twin engines propelling the government. It is a familiar turf for the two as Shah was Modi's for long when Modi was the in

Rajnath Singh, the in the Modi I government, has been moved across the road from North Block to South Block as the

He will replace who, in the biggest surprise, is the new replacing who was not included in the cabinet because of ill health.

will be the after Indira Gandhi, when she was the Sitharaman had achieved a similar feat when she was made the in the previous

There was no surprise, however, in the as the inclusion of former and the axing of Sushma Swaraj from the council of ministers left no doubt where he was headed.

The also fulfilled his campaign promise of setting up a to deal with all water, a scarce resource, related issues. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who won from Jodhpur, will be the first leader to head the Ministry.

Among other significant changes, former Uttarakhand will be the (HRD), replacing who gets back environment, forest and climate change and the

Harsh Vardhan has been made the new replacing J.P. Nadda, who was dropped amidst speculations that he could be made the new as the leader is considered close to Modi.

gets skill development, a Ministry close to PM's heart but has not taken off in the manner it was perceived to be.

But many ministers have retained their portfolios. Most notable among them is Ravi Shankar Prasad, who continues to be and will also be

Piyush Goyal, who was also in the race to become Finance Minister, retains his railways portfolio and also gets Commerce and Industry.

Dharmendra Pradhan also retains His other portfolio is

Smriti Irani, who defeated in Amethi, has been given women and child development, a Ministry held by who was dropped from the council of ministers. Irani will also continue to hold the textile ministry.

Among the allies, of gets heavy industries and Harsimrat Badal, the sole Akali Dal Minister, retains

--IANS

