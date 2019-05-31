Shah gets Home, Rajnath Defence, Nirmala Finance

Following is the list of Ministers in the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi:
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister, also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and all important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
Cabinet Ministers: 24
* Amit Shah: Home Affairs.
* Rajnath Singh: Defence.
* Nitin Gadkari: Road Transport and Highways; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
* Nirmala Sitharaman: Finance; Corporate Affairs.
* S. Jaishankar: External Affairs.
* D.V. Sadananda Gowda: Chemicals and Fertilizers.
* Ramvilas Paswan: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
* Narendra Singh Tomar: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Rural Development; Panchayati Raj.
* Ravi Shankar Prasad: Law and Justice; Communications; and Electronics and Information Technology.
* Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Food Processing Industries.
* Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Social Justice and Empowerment.
* Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank': Human Resource Development.
* Arjun Munda: Tribal Affairs.
* Smriti Irani: Women and Child Development; and Textiles.
* Harsh Vardhan: Health and Family Welfare; Science and Technology; and Earth Sciences.
* Prakash Javadekar: Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Information and Broadcasting.
* Piyush Goyal: Railways; and Commerce and Industry.
* Dharmendra Pradhan: Petroleum and Natural Gas; Steel.
* Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority Affairs.
* Pralhad Joshi: Parliamentary Affairs; Coal; and Mines.
* Mahendra Nath Pandey: Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
* Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.
* Giriraj Singh: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
* Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti.Ministers of State (Independent Charge): Nine
* Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Labour and Employment.
* Rao Inderjit Singh: Statistics and Programme Implementation; Planning.
* Shripad Yesso Naik: Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Defence.
* Dr. Jitendra Singh: Development of North Eastern Region; Prime Minister's Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Atomic Energy; and Department of Space.
* Kiren Rijiju: Youth Affairs and Sports; Minority Affairs.
* Prahalad Singh Patel: Culture; Tourism.
* Raj Kumar Singh: Power; New and Renewable Energy; Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
* Hardeep Singh Puri: Housing and Urban Affairs; Civil Aviation; and Commerce and Industry.
* Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Shipping; Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Ministers of State: 24
* Faggan Singh Kulaste: Steel.
* Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Health and Family Welfare.
* Arjun Ram Meghwal: Parliamentary Affairs; and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
* General (Retd.) V. K. Singh: Road Transport and Highways.
* Krishan Pal: Social Justice and Empowerment.
* Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
* G. Kishan Reddy: Home Affairs.
* Parshottam Rupala: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
* Ramdas Athawale: Social Justice and Empowerment.
* Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Rural Development.
* Babul Supriyo: Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
* Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
* Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: Human Resource Development; Communications; and Electronics and Information Technology.
* Anurag Singh Thakur: Finance; and Corporate Affairs.
* Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: Railways.
* Nityanand Rai: Home Affairs.
* Rattan Lal Kataria: Jal Shakti; Social Justice and Empowerment.
* V. Muraleedharan: External Affairs; Parliamentary Affairs.
* Renuka Singh Saruta: Tribal Affairs.
* Som Parkash: Commerce and Industry.
* Rameswar Teli: Food Processing Industries.
* Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
* Kailash Choudhary: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
* Debasree Chaudhuri: Women and Child Development.
