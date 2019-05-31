Shah gets Home, Rajnath Defence, Nirmala Finance

Following is the list of Ministers in the government of Prime Narendra Modi:

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister, also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and all important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any

Cabinet Ministers: 24

* Amit Shah: Home Affairs.

* Rajnath Singh: Defence.

* Gadkari: Road Transport and Highways; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

* Nirmala Sitharaman: Finance; Corporate Affairs.

* S. Jaishankar: External Affairs.

* D.V. Sadananda Gowda: Chemicals and Fertilizers.

* Ramvilas Paswan: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

* Narendra Singh Tomar: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Rural Development; Panchayati Raj.

* Ravi Shankar Prasad: Law and Justice; Communications; and Electronics and

* Harsimrat Kaur Badal:

* Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Social Justice and Empowerment.

* Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank': Human Resource Development.

* Arjun Munda: Tribal Affairs.

* Smriti Irani: Women and Child Development; and Textiles.

* Harsh Vardhan: Health and Family Welfare; Science and Technology; and Earth Sciences.

* Prakash Javadekar: Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Information and Broadcasting.

* Piyush Goyal: Railways; and Commerce and Industry.

* Dharmendra Pradhan: Petroleum and Natural Gas; Steel.

* Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority Affairs.

* Pralhad Joshi: Parliamentary Affairs; Coal; and Mines.

* Mahendra Nath Pandey: Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

* Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.

* Giriraj Singh: of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

* Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Ministers of State (Independent Charge): Nine

* Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Labour and Employment.

* Rao Inderjit Singh: Statistics and Programme Implementation; Planning.

* Shripad Yesso Naik: Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Defence.

* Dr. Jitendra Singh: Development of North Eastern Region; Prime Minister's Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Atomic Energy; and

* Kiren Rijiju: Youth Affairs and Sports; Minority Affairs.

* Prahalad Singh Patel: Culture; Tourism.

* Singh: Power; New and Renewable Energy; Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

* Hardeep Singh Puri: Housing and Urban Affairs; Civil Aviation; and Commerce and Industry.

* Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Shipping; Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Ministers of State: 24

* Faggan Singh Kulaste: Steel.

* Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Health and Family Welfare.

* Arjun Ram Meghwal: Parliamentary Affairs; and Heavy Industries and

* (Retd.) V. K. Singh: Road Transport and Highways.

* Krishan Pal: Social Justice and Empowerment.

* Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

* G. Kishan Reddy: Home Affairs.

* Parshottam Rupala: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

* Ramdas Athawale: Social Justice and Empowerment.

* Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Rural Development.

* Babul Supriyo: Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

* Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

* Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: Human Resource Development; Communications; and Electronics and

* Anurag Singh Thakur: Finance; and Corporate Affairs.

* Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: Railways.

* Nityanand Rai: Home Affairs.

* Rattan Lal Kataria: Jal Shakti; Social Justice and Empowerment.

* V. Muraleedharan: External Affairs; Parliamentary Affairs.

* Renuka Singh Saruta: Tribal Affairs.

* Som Parkash: Commerce and Industry.

* Rameswar Teli:

* Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

* Kailash Choudhary: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

* Debasree Chaudhuri: Women and Child Development.

