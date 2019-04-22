Six AAP candidates file nomination in Delhi

Six of the seven candidates of the (AAP) in on Monday filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha elections following road shows in their respective constituencies.

AAP's West candidate had filed his nominations last week.

Each candidate was accompanied by a and the local MLAs of that Lok Sabha constituency.

Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, who was accompanied by AAP leaders and Rajendra Pal Gautam, said in his affidavit that he has one criminal case pending against him and has movable assets worth Rs 224,340.

Atishi from East also has one pending case against her and owns movable assets worth Rs 60,04,149.

and member N.D. Gupta accompanied candidate

AAP's Gugan Singh from North West Delhi has no criminal case and has movable assets worth Rs 22,67,406.

was with in Chandni Chowk and also with Raghav Chadha from South Delhi.

Chadha, also without any criminal case, has movable assets worth Rs 16,47,945.

