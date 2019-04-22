Six AAP candidates file nomination in Delhi

Six of the seven candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Monday filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha elections following road shows in their respective constituencies.
AAP's West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar had filed his nominations last week.
Each candidate was accompanied by a senior party leader and the local MLAs of that Lok Sabha constituency.
Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, who was accompanied by AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Rajendra Pal Gautam, said in his affidavit that he has one criminal case pending against him and has movable assets worth Rs 224,340.
Atishi from East Delhi also has one pending case against her and owns movable assets worth Rs 60,04,149.
Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP Rajya Sabha member N.D. Gupta accompanied New Delhi candidate Brajesh Goel.
AAP's Gugan Singh from North West Delhi has no criminal case and has movable assets worth Rs 22,67,406.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh was with Pankaj Gupta in Chandni Chowk and also with Raghav Chadha from South Delhi.
Chadha, also without any criminal case, has movable assets worth Rs 16,47,945.
--IANS
nks/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
