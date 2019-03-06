AAP launches campaign song for polls, focuses on full statehood for Delhi

The Party (AAP) Wednesday launched its campaign song for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, highlighting its demand of full statehood for

The song written and rendered by Dilip Pandey, who will fight the polls from the North East Lok Sabha constituency, will be played at all the party events and meetings.

The demand of full statehood, raised vociferously by the AAP leadership, will be focused citing how the party's government in is not being able to function properly due to lack of full statehood, said Delhi AAP convener

The song also touches upon other issues raised by the AAP, including women's safety, jobs and housing for poor, which are under neglect because of government's hands are tied as Delhi is not a full state, he said.

The Hindi song which has phrases in Punjabi, will be played during the full-statehood movement starting Sunday, he added.

