Six Himachal universities figure in NIRF top 200

Six universities in Himachal Pradesh figure in the top 200, as per the ranking by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development under the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF).
Among these, three are government universities -- Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni; C.S.K. Krishi Vishvavidyala and Himachal Pradesh University. The three private varsities are Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Jaypee University and Chitkara University.
President Ramnath Kovind declared the NIRF India Rankings 2019, in New Delhi on Monday.
An analysis of the rankings shows Dr Parmar University slipped from last year's ranking of 71 to 80 this year, while Himachal Pradesh University and Chitkara University slipped from the 101-150 band to 151-200 band in the rankings.
Shoolini University succeeded in obtaining a hat-trick of retaining its position in the 101-150 band, despite an increase of about 150 institutions vying for a slot across the country.
The pharmacy college of Shoolini University and its management department were ranked number one in the state.
The state has five government universities and 17 private universities.
