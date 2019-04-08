Congress will axe fees for government job exams: Rahul

said that application fee for examinations for government posts would be done away with if his party is voted to power in the elections.

"A government will do away with the application fee taken for government examinations and the fee taken for examinations for government posts," he said in a post.

In another post, Gandhi said his party will enact a Right to Health law.

He said that health was an issue related to public welfare and complete health facilities should be the right of every citizen.

Gandhi said that the will increase the total government expenditure on health to three per cent of the GDP, if voted to power.

