Congress will axe fees for government job exams: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Political temperature to heat up in Amethi tomorrow with Rahul, Irani's visit
Rahul Gandhi's Amethi visit cancelled
Rahul Gandhi on two-day Amethi visit from Wednesday
Rahul Gandhi has run away from Amethi: Subramanian Swamy
Sonia, Rahul to visit their Lok Sabha constituencies on Jan 23-24
-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that application fee for examinations for government posts would be done away with if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.
"A Congress government will do away with the application fee taken for government examinations and the fee taken for examinations for government posts," he said in a Facebook post.
In another post, Gandhi said his party will enact a Right to Health law.
He said that health was an issue related to public welfare and complete health facilities should be the right of every citizen.
Gandhi said that the Congress will increase the total government expenditure on health to three per cent of the GDP, if voted to power.
--IANS
ps/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU