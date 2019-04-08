JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Education

237 in fray for second poll phase in Karnataka

Business Standard

Congress will axe fees for government job exams: Rahul

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that application fee for examinations for government posts would be done away with if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

"A Congress government will do away with the application fee taken for government examinations and the fee taken for examinations for government posts," he said in a Facebook post.

In another post, Gandhi said his party will enact a Right to Health law.

He said that health was an issue related to public welfare and complete health facilities should be the right of every citizen.

Gandhi said that the Congress will increase the total government expenditure on health to three per cent of the GDP, if voted to power.

--IANS

ps/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 23:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU