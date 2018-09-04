JUST IN
Six killed in Bengal car accident

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Six persons, including two children, were on Tuesday killed in a horrific road accident in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district as the car they were in collided head on with a truck, police said.

Two men, two women and a child died on the spot at Mathabhanga, a police officer said. Another child died in a hospital, where four others are admitted.

The driver of the truck deserted his vehicle and fled from the spot, a police officer said.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018.

