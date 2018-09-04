Six killed in Bengal car accident

-
Six persons, including two children, were on Tuesday killed in a horrific road accident in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district as the car they were in collided head on with a truck, police said.
Two men, two women and a child died on the spot at Mathabhanga, a police officer said. Another child died in a hospital, where four others are admitted.
The driver of the truck deserted his vehicle and fled from the spot, a police officer said.
