Withdraw case against woman for shouting anti-BJP slogans: Stalin

Welcoming the bail granted to a young woman who was arrested in airport for shouting slogans against the BJP, M. urged the government on Tuesday to withdraw the case filed against her.

Stalin said in a statement that the should not only withdraw the case filed against but also take action against the members who had threatened her family based on the complaint filed by her father.

Stalin said that in a democracy every individual had a right to criticise the government.

On Monday, Sophia, 25, shouted slogans against the in a Tuticorin-bound aircraft when she was seated behind

Soundararajan told reporters on Tuesday that had posted on that she would shout slogans against the

According to Soundararajan, the young woman said it was her right to raise slogans and the alleged that she uttered "unspeakable words" at the airport lounge.

Sophia, said to be pursuing research in Canada, was returning home when she spotted the BJP Suddenly, she got up and shouted: "Facist BJP government, Down down."

On landing at Tuticorin, the BJP got into a verbal spat with the student and lodged a complaint with the police who arrested her.

--IANS

vj/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)