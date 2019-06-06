25-year-old ATM fraudster dies in police custody

A 25-year-old man allegedly involved in several cases of the elderly people died in police custody after complaining of chest pain, a said on Wednesday.

Vipin along with his two accomplices was nabbed from Delhi Cantt. area on Monday night on a tip-off that they were planning to commit the crime near a bus stop, the said.

"During interrogation on Tuesday, Vipin complained of chest pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," he said.

"We are awaiting the autopsy report to establish the exact cause of death," the said, adding the deceased's body was handed over to his family for last rites.

However, alleging that Vipin was killed in police custody, his family members staged a protest outside Delhi Cantt. police station.

Vipin and his accomplice were allegedly involved in elderly people by pretending to help them. They used to find the target at bus stops and railway stations, and offer them lift in their car, the officer said.

Once a victim sat in their car, the accused would change his card, he added.

