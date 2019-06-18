Six ministers of Kamal Nath cabinet to be removed

Madhya Pradesh's Verma on Monday confirmed the removal of six ministers from Kamal Nath-led state government.

"Many people are set to accommodate, therefore five-six ministers could be removed. They me get responsibilities in state committee," Verma told reporters here.

Verma further said: "The government in any state runs according to procedures. It has to induct new people and allow old associates to serves the outfit. Hence, we are considering to shift six ministers and appoint new faces at their places. However, five ministerial posts are also lying vacant".

In the 230-member state Assembly the has 114 MLAs while 108 belong to the Besides, the has two members of legislative Assembly, one and four MLAs are Independent.

Recently the seat went vacant after sitting MLA G.S. Damor elected in the election. The Congress-led government has support of the BSP, SP and Independent candidates. Some other candidates are also ready to support the government.

Hence, the is planning to elevate two MLAs of BSP, one SP and three Independent members at ministerial position dause their furies.

--IANS

hindi-rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)