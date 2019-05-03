In a first, film on India-Pakistan rivalry at World Cups

A film depicting the rivalry between and at the World Cups will be released soon by Flashes, the company has announced.

The film titled, 'First film on vs rivalry at World Cups' will be presented by and who will share their experiences on the India- rivalry.

The movie will include building pressure before matches and will also involve action, drama and emotional upheavals during the matches.

The stories of sledging and on-field confrontation will characterise the battles between the two cricketing nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Gavaskar said, "India-Pakistan matches are the most watched across the globe. The movie on India-Pak cricket rivalry will re-live the memories not only for us but for millions of cricket fans in the country. Personally, it will be an emotional moment for me to be part of this movie. Hope it would be great experience for the audience."

Singh, on his part, said, "I was part of winning team in 2011, where we won against Pakistan in semi-finals, this movie will help cherish those moments again. I think the movie will help us share our experiences with our future generations."

