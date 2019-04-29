SL intelligence warns of attack on Buddhist temples

has received information on an attack targeting Buddhist temples by the group, using female bombers, the media reported on Monday.

Intelligence officers have found white pairs of skirts and blouses from the safehouse which was raided on Friday night in Sainthamaradu area, 364 km from Colombo, reports

On March 29, 29 Muslim women had spent 29,000 SL rupees to purchase nine sets of such clothing from a textile shop in Giriulla, the officers said.

So far, five sets of the white clothing had been found from the house and the are continuing their efforts to find the remaining ones.

CCTV footage of the shop shows the women who purchased clothes from the shop.

The Friday night raid was part of a nationwide hunt for the perpetrators of the attacks that killed 253 people and injured hundreds.

