SL Police carry out controlled explosion in Colombo

The on Wednesday carried out a controlled explosion in the capital after a suspicious motorcycle was found parked on the main road.

An official told that police officials patrolling the streets found the suspicious motorcycle parked in Wellawatte and alerted the bomb disposal squad who rushed to the scene.

The police immediately evacuated the area and the bomb squad carried out the controlled explosion to open the seat of the motorcycle to check for any explosives.

However, no explosives were found and the explosion caused no The area was later re-opened for traffic.

Earlier this week, the police urged the public to display their mobile numbers on the windshields of their vehicles when parking them on the streets.

have been launched to arrest all those involved in Sunday's suicide bombings which have so far killed 359 people.

Up to now, 58 suspects have been arrested.

--IANS

soni/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)