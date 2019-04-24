Saudi Arabia executes 37 citizens in terror cases

on Tuesday executed 37 citizens convicted in terror cases, the said.

The official quoted the ministry as saying in a statement that the executions were carried out in the capital Riyadh, as well as in Mecca, Medina, Eastern Province and Asir region, reports

The executed were convicted of charges related to forming terror cells, promoting sedition and sectarianism, security disturbance, attacking security buildings with Molotov cocktails, and killing police personnel.

The ministry clarified that the executions came after the conviction based on evidence, approval of the and issuance of a royal order.

It reiterated its determination to deal firmly with any attempt against the stability of the Kingdom and the safety of its citizens and residents.

announced this week the foiling of a terrorist attack that targeted a security building in and the killing of four attackers, along with the arrest of 13 terror suspects.

--IANS

rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)