Smartphone, AI may help detect diabetic retinopathy

Equipping a to capture retinal images and using (AI) to interpret those may help overcome barriers to ophthalmic screening for people with diabetes, says a study.

(DR) is a condition that can lead to permanent loss if not detected early.

At the 2019 annual meeting of the in and Ophthalmology, researchers from Eye Center revealed that combining a smartphone-mounted device that takes high-quality retinal pictures with AI software might offer a solution for better screening of

"The key to preventing DR-related loss is early detection through regular screening," said Yannis Paulus, from

According to Paulus, also a at Eye Center, "the key is to bring portable, easy-to-administer, reliable retinal screening to primary care doctors' offices and health clinics".

Paulus was part of a team that developed a device that turns a into a functioning retinal camera. The team used the latest generation of the smartphone-based platform called RetinaScope.

"This is the first time that AI used on a smartphone-based platform has been shown to be effective compared with the gold standard of clinical evaluation," said Paulus.

--IANS

bu/na/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)