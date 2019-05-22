Denmark beat Indonesia 3-2 in Sudirman Cup 2019

Denmark and Indonesia both advanced to the last eight despite the former beating the latter 3-2 in Sudirman Cup 2019, here on Wednesday. And with this, England journey in the tournament came to an end.
With the win Denmark that lost to England 3-2 on Monday became the runner-up in Group 1B, while Indonesia topped the group due to its 4-1 win over England on Sunday.
In the fourth women's singles, world's 22nd ranked Mia Blichfeldt defeated the 30th ranked Fitriani Fitriani 21-13, 21-19 giving Denmark an unbeatable 3-1 lead, which also dampened England's hopes to sail further in the tournament, reports Xinhua news agency.
Denmark took the first two points as Mathias Christiansen and Sara Thygesen shocked the 6th ranked Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-17, 21-11 in the opening mixed doubles, and 2017 world champion Viktor Axelsen beat the 7th ranked Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-9, 21-16 in the men's singles.
Then Indonesia won the men's doubles to ensure its quarterfinal berth when the 4th ranked Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan defeated Kim Astrup and Mathias Boe 22-20, 21-14.
After losing the women's singles, Indonesia won the women's doubles to be the group winner, as India Open 2019 champions Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu defeated Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen 21-18, 21-13.
The quarterfinal fixtures will be decided with a draw after the last group match between Japan and Thailand to be completed later Wednesday evening.
