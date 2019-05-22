Denmark beat Indonesia 3-2 in Sudirman Cup 2019

and both advanced to the last eight despite the former beating the latter 3-2 in Cup 2019, here on Wednesday. And with this, England journey in the tournament came to an end.

With the win that lost to England 3-2 on Monday became the 1B, while topped the group due to its 4-1 win over England on Sunday.

In the fourth women's singles, world's 22nd ranked defeated the 30th ranked Fitriani Fitriani 21-13, 21-19 giving an unbeatable 3-1 lead, which also dampened England's hopes to sail further in the tournament, reports

Denmark took the first two points as and shocked the 6th ranked and 21-17, 21-11 in the opening mixed doubles, and 2017 world champion beat the 7th ranked 21-9, 21-16 in the men's singles.

Then won the men's doubles to ensure its quarterfinal berth when the 4th ranked and defeated and 22-20, 21-14.

After losing the women's singles, Indonesia won the women's doubles to be the group winner, as 2019 champions and defeated and 21-18, 21-13.

The quarterfinal fixtures will be decided with a draw after the last group match between and to be completed later Wednesday evening.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)