Soldier, 2 militants killed in J&K gunfight

An soldier and two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police sources said.

The soldier initially injured in the encounter between the security forces and militants in Waghama village, later succumbed. Two others soldiers have also been injured. They have been shifted to hospital, the sources added.

The bodies of the slain militants were yet to be recovered.

It is a joint military operation by the Rashtriya Rifles and special group that started with a cordon and following intelligence inputs earlier in the day.

