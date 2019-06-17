JUST IN
Bengal's week-long health services logjam over as doctors end strike (Roundup)

Business Standard

Suspected explosive device found in Navi Mumbai

IANS  |  Mumbai 

A suspected explosive device was found near a school in Kalamboli suburb in Navi Mumbai on Monday evening, police said.

Following an alert from a security guard of New Sudhagad High School, a police team and the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad reached the spot to investigate.

There, they found, placed on a handcart, the device packed in a thermocol box reinforced with an iron box and cement, some wires attached to a battery and a can of petrol placed beside.

The device was examined and work on dismantling it was carried out nearby, a police official added.

A further probe is underway into its antecedents and the reason why it was placed there while the police have appealed to people not to believe in rumours or panic.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 23:58 IST

