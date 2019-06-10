Security in place for Amarnath Yatra: top army commander

-
All security arrangements for the forthcoming annual Amarnath Yatra are in place and no pilgrim needs to worry about security during the pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant General K.J.S. Dhillon, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15 Corps said here on Monday.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to Kheer Bhawani temple in Tullamulla town of Ganderbal district, Lt. General Dhillon said, "There is no need to worry about anything. I want to convey to all that the Amarnath Yatra will start from July 1 to August 15 and I assure everyone that the Army, state police, ITBP, CRPF, BSF and civil administration are set to conduct the yatra in a safe and secure environment".
He said the Kheer Bhawani temple, Amarnath Yatra and the Hazratbal shrine are all symbols of 'Kashmiriyat', the eclectic culture of tolerance and brotherhood that Kashmir has always been famous for.
"Brotherhood between Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians has been there since decades in Kashmir," he said.
Commenting on the security situation in south Kashmir districts, Lt. General Dhillon said there is no reason to panic adding that militant commanders active in these areas are targets of the security forces.
He asserted that there would be no let up in the operations against militants during the Amarnath Yatra period.
He asked local youth to give up guns and drugs and focus on their education.
