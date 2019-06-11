JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Cisco unveils new AI, ML capabilities to make networks smarter

Business Standard

Militant killed in gunfight in J&K's Shopian

IANS  |  Srinagar 

One militant was killed on Tuesday in an ongoing gunfight between the security forces and holed up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Police sources said one militant was killed today in a pre-dawn encounter in Awneera village of Shopian district.

"Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Awneera village of Shopian district yesterday evening following information about some militants hiding there," police sources said.

"When challenged today morning, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering an encounter in which one militant has been killed.

"The exact identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained. The operation is underway," they added.

--IANS

sq/vin

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 06:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU