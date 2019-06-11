Militant killed in gunfight in J&K's Shopian

One militant was killed on Tuesday in an ongoing gunfight between the security forces and holed up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Police sources said one militant was killed today in a pre-dawn encounter in Awneera village of district.

"Security forces started a cordon and in Awneera village of district yesterday evening following information about some militants hiding there," police sources said.

"When challenged today morning, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering an encounter in which one militant has been killed.

"The exact identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained. The operation is underway," they added.

