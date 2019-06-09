Some people yet to get over polls' impact, says Modi

Modi on Sunday said that some people were yet to get over the impact of the poll results.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers at near this temple town, he said the election chapter was over for the BJP and it had now started focussing on serving 130 crore Indians.

"Some people have not yet come out of the impact of election results. It's their problem but for us the poll chapter is over," he said.

Modi, who arrived here to offer prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple, said he would seek the blessings of the deity for the welfare of 130 crore people.

Modi, who began his speech with a few Telugu words, said he had visited Tirupati many times and he had come here now again after winning the elections for the second term.

The said his government would work to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the people.

"Some people who had a different viewpoint in the elections are saying the expectations of people have increased and are wondering if Modi will be able to live up to these expectations,' he said.

Modi said the new aspirations were a guarantee of India's bright future.

He exuded confidence that will scale new heights in the next five years and march ahead on the path of progress.

He thanked the people of and for playing a key role in strengthening democracy.

As the BJP had no success in the two states, Modi remarked that victory or defeat in elections was immaterial for the party as it always strived to serve the people.

He congratulated on winning a massive mandate and assured that the Centre would extend all possible help to the state for its welfare and development.

He said the Centre and state governments would work together to build the of people's dreams.

Modi, who arrived here from Colombo, later left for Tirumala to offer prayers at the famous hill shrine.

