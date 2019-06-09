Shah reviews party's poll readiness in 3 states

(BJP) here on Sunday met party core group leaders from Haryana, and to discuss organisational issues and strategy for the Assembly polls in the three state due later this year.

All the three states, currently ruled by the BJP-led NDA governments, are expected to head to polls in October.

According to sources, Shah, also the Home Minister, held separate meetings with leaders of the three states and took stock of the poll preparedness.

The first meeting, with leaders, was attended by Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Ministers and and State Ministers Anil Vij, Om Prakash Dhankar, and Abhimanyu, among others.

In a first in Haryana's electoral history, the BJP made a clean sweep by winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the recently-concluded elections.

Even former and his son had to bite the dust in Sonipat and Rohtak seats, respectively.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP, for the first time, won 47 seats in the 90-member House.

Shah then met leaders from Jharkhand, including Raghubar Das, and state party in-charge

The BJP-led alliance won 12 of the 14 seats in in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, like in 2014.

In 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP secured 42 of the 81 seats. Das is set to become the in the state to complete full term.

The meeting with leaders was attended among others by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and state party in-charge Saroj Pandey.

The BJP- alliance won 41 of 48 seats in this Lok Sabha elections, like in 2014.

Both parties fought the Assembly polls, held five months later, separately. The BJP won 122 seats in the 288-member Assembly, while the 63.--IANS

