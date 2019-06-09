Shah reviews party's poll readiness in 3 states

-
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah here on Sunday met party core group leaders from Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand to discuss organisational issues and strategy for the Assembly polls in the three state due later this year.
All the three states, currently ruled by the BJP-led NDA governments, are expected to head to polls in October.
According to sources, Shah, also the Home Minister, held separate meetings with leaders of the three states and took stock of the poll preparedness.
The first meeting, with Haryana leaders, was attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar and State Ministers Anil Vij, Om Prakash Dhankar, Ram Bilas Sharma and Captain Abhimanyu, among others.
In a first in Haryana's electoral history, the BJP made a clean sweep by winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the recently-concluded elections.
Even former Congress Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda had to bite the dust in Sonipat and Rohtak seats, respectively.
In 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP, for the first time, won 47 seats in the 90-member Haryana House.
Shah then met leaders from Jharkhand, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Union Minister Arjun Munda and state party in-charge Mangal Pandey.
The BJP-led alliance won 12 of the 14 seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, like in 2014.
In 2014 Jharkhand Assembly polls, the BJP secured 42 of the 81 seats. Das is set to become the first Chief Ministere in the state to complete full term.
The meeting with Maharashtra leaders was attended among others by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state party chief Raosaheb Patil Danve and state party in-charge Saroj Pandey.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 41 of 48 seats in this Lok Sabha elections, like in 2014.
Both parties fought the Assembly polls, held five months later, separately. The BJP won 122 seats in the 288-member Assembly, while the Shiv Sena 63.--IANS
