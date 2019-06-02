Sonam defends Jahnvi after Katrina's comment

Sonam K. Ahuja has come out in defence of her cousin Jahnvi Kapoor, after made a comment about the length of the "Dhadak" star's shorts.

According to reports, on a chat show hosted by Neha Dhupia, was asked to name a celebrity she thought went over the top with his/her gym and workout outfits.

The actress replied: "I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so often we are together there. I just worry about her sometimes."

Later in an post, Sonam K. Ahuja put photographs of her 22-year-old cousin sporting denim shorts, and wrote: "She also wears regular clothes and rocks them."

Sonam will next be seen in "The Zoya Factor", the cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name.

