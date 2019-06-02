Russell Peters' humour is infectious: Anupam

Veteran bumped into his "friend" and said the warmth and humour of the Indo-Canadian are infectious.

The 64-year-old posted a photograph of himself along with and captioned it: "It was so wonderful to bump into my friend and 'baap' of all stand-up comedians and his touring team. His warmth and humour are infectious."

Peters is in as he will perform in as part of his Deported World Tour. He has already performed in and

"He will be enthralling the audience in Good luck to the audience," added.

Peters will have shows in on Sunday and Monday. The award-winning comic will perform his famous brand of humour, with all new material and plenty of his signature audience interactions.

The Deported World Tour started in February 2018 in Perth, Australia, and has been seen by over 300,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries.

and Peters have worked together in "The Indian Detective" and "Breakaway".

