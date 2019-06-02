Pratt, Hemsworth wish 'little brother' Holland on b'day

turned 23 years old on Saturday, and his "Avengers" co-stars and wished him a happy birthday on

Holland, best known for playing Peter Parker/Spiderman, posted a video on Instagram, announcing his birthday as well as the winner of his Crowd Rise campaign, reports people.com.

"It's my birthday and announcement day! #thebrotherstrust," Holland captioned the video. Holland announced the winner of the campaign benefiting his charity the Brothers Trust, which is run by Holland's family.

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in Marvel's movies, commented: "Happy birthday you big legend."

Referencing the upcoming movie "Onward" in which they play siblings, Pratt said: "Happy birthday to my little brother Tom. You're the future my friend. Hope you have a blast today!"

