South Africa opt to bowl against Bangladesh (Toss)

won the toss and opted to bowl in their tie against at the Kennington Oval here on Sunday.

Hashim Amla, who was hit on the helmet by a bouncer in South Africa's opening game against England, has been replaced by The Proteas have also included in place of Dwaine Pretorius to strengthen their pace attack.

For Bangladesh, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, and Abu Jayed are not part of the playing XI.

After the toss, said: "We'll have a bowl. Playing an extra seamer today and we would like to attack in the first 15 overs. We did really well to restrict a strong England batting line-up to 300ish, and we were one partnership away from a really close chase. Amla's out, so Miller comes back in. Morris comes in as well. As I said, we will try to take advantage of the bounce on the wicket.

said: "We are confident and had a good preparation. losing in the opener doesn't matter. We have to play hard. It's a good wicket to bat on. Tamim (Iqbal) is playing. Our top XI are playing."

Playing XI:

South Africa: (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, (captain), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

