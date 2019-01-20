Spanish coach an advantage against Muguruza, says Pliskova

Czech Republic's said that having Spaniard as her gives her an advantage over Garbine Muguruza in round of 16.

Conchita Martinez, who played final in 1998 was also Muguruza's when the Spaniard had won at in 2017, reports news.

Pliskova, who defeated Italy's in the third round, pointed out that she had beaten Muguruza earlier too, without the advantage of Conchita, and added that Muguruza was "playing quite well" this week.

"She can be dangerous for a lot of players, especially those playing at the top," said Pliskova, who maintains a 7-2 winning lead over the Spaniard.

