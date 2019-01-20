Spanish coach an advantage against Muguruza, says Pliskova

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova said that having Spaniard Conchita Martinez as her coach gives her an advantage over Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open round of 16.
Conchita Martinez, who played the Australian Open final in 1998 was also Muguruza's coach when the Spaniard had won at Wimbledon in 2017, reports Efe news.
Pliskova, who defeated Italy's Camila Giorgi in the third round, pointed out that she had beaten Muguruza earlier too, without the advantage of Conchita, and added that Muguruza was "playing quite well" this week.
"She can be dangerous for a lot of players, especially those playing at the top," said Pliskova, who maintains a 7-2 winning lead over the Spaniard.
