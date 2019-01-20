I-League: Plaza gives Churchill Brothers crucial win over Neroca

& Tobago striker scored a brace to join Chennai's at the top of the I-League's goal scoring charts and complete a brilliant comeback for his side, late in the second-half, to pull off a crucial win over Neroca FC here on Saturday.

Neroca sealed three points in Saturday's third and final game, thanks to a strike in the first-half before Plaza struck twice in the last five minutes to break their hearts.

It was an amazing turnaround and with this win, the former two-time champions reached 25 points from 14 games to be placed third on the table, five behind league leaders Chennai. Neroca would rue what might have been and remained in the fifth position with 21 points.

made one change in the playing eleven from the previous game as came in place of in deep defence. Neroca's Spanish Manuel Fraile, on the other hand, made two, replacing and Ashok with Tondomba Singh and Meetei.

In a thrilling end to end encounter, as was expected from two attack-minded sides, Plaza got his first clear chance of the game in the 13th minute when he latched on to a defensive error and got into a scoring position inside the box but narrowly missed the target after beating the keeper.

In the 18th minute, Neroca's Australian import Aryn Williams turned one around towards goal off a corner, but it was comfortable for Kithan to collect.

Neroca took the lead quite against the run of play and for the umpteenth time in this edition of the Hero I-League, it resulted from a set-piece. Malem took the free-kick from outside the box from the left flank and floated in a right-footed curler towards the near post.

Liberian defender had come in specifically for this routine and got ahead of his marker to deflect the ball into the net past keeper

Churchill looked to hit back immediately and Dawda Cessay got at the end of an pass and controlled beautifully to float it back in towards the Trinidadian Wolfe, who he found in space for a free header. Wolfe's effort sailed agonisingly over the bar.

Then in the 40th minute, the hosts came close to scoring twice. First Richard Costa's shot from inside the box went just wide and then a Dawda Cessay effort was collected by in the Neroca goal.

The half ended with another rasping drive by the Gambian Cessay which was parried away by Thapa.

Churchill began with a flurry in the second half but it was Neroca who had the first gilt-edged opportunity of the half when Subhash found with a cross from the left flank and the Japanese winger's angled header just missed the post.

then brought off a couple of saves, first off a Cessay free-kick and then off a pile driver.

In the 66th minute, Katsumi fed a lovely cross by Nigerian striker Felix Chidi, but he failed to trap properly and Kithan collected the ball from his feet bravely.

