Adidas unveils official match ball for 2019-20 Champions League final

Adidas on Saturday revealed the official match ball for the 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League final, which is scheduled to be held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.
The colors and the design of the new 'Madrid Finale 19' ball, which apparently taken inspiration from Spain's red and yellow national flag, also incorporates an artistic interpretation of Atletico Madrid's new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano, where the final is scheduled for June 1, reports Efe news.
"The coloring of the ball has been inverted," Adidas said in a statement. "With white stars and an innovative red graphic print that features the stadium that will host the final."
The company added: "The official match ball of the final is designed to highlight the iconic stars of the UEFA Champions League."
Adidas also explained that the new ball features its latest technology as well, and it is expected to be available for purchase within the upcoming weeks.
Meanwhile, UEFA published: "The 'Madrid Finale 19' will be deployed for all remaining matches in the UEFA Champions League this season, starting from the round of 16 which gets underway in February."
--IANS
kk/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
