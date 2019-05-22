Mumbai: strict security around counting centers

will maintain strict security around three counting centers in Thursday with the help of Central forces, officials said.

Counting of votes for six parliamentary constituencies in the city will be held at in Goregaon, in Vikhroli and in Sewree East.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place in other parts of too for the counting day, a senior state official said.

Counting will begin at 8 am.

As many as 1,500 officers and personnel will guard the three counting centers in alongwith the (CRPF), Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Riot Control Police, said a city police

There would be adequate police deployment all over the city to maintain law and order, he said.

Keeping in mind that workers of political parties may break into celebrations on roads during the counting and afterward, have made additional arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said.

People should not believe or spread rumors, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)