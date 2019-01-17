Spencer Matthews has 'soft spot' for Piers Morgan

-
ALSO READ
Piers Morgan's son angry over his father-Ariana Twitter row
Piers Morgan blasts Jesy Nelson for her tattoo
Piers Morgan mocks Daniel Craig for carrying his child, faces backlash
Ariana Grande blasts Piers Morgan over 'nudity' comments
Piers Morgan slammed for calling Daniel Craign 'emasculated bond'
-
Television personality Spencer Matthews says he has a "man crush" on journalist Piers Morgan and jokes baby son Theodore was named after him because it means "God's gift".
Matthews appeared on "Good Morning Britain", and used the time to fawn over Morgan, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Appearing via a video link from St Barts, alongside wife Vogue Williams, Matthews said to Morgan: "I admit I do have a soft spot for you, Piers."
When Morgan suggested that GMB's National Television Award nomination is "all about him", Matthews then added jokingly that his and Vogue's baby son Theodore, whose name means 'God's gift', was in fact, named after the GMB presenter.
--IANS
nv/rb
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU