Spencer Matthews has 'soft spot' for Piers Morgan

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Television personality Spencer Matthews says he has a "man crush" on journalist Piers Morgan and jokes baby son Theodore was named after him because it means "God's gift".

Matthews appeared on "Good Morning Britain", and used the time to fawn over Morgan, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Appearing via a video link from St Barts, alongside wife Vogue Williams, Matthews said to Morgan: "I admit I do have a soft spot for you, Piers."

When Morgan suggested that GMB's National Television Award nomination is "all about him", Matthews then added jokingly that his and Vogue's baby son Theodore, whose name means 'God's gift', was in fact, named after the GMB presenter.

--IANS

nv/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 08:00 IST

