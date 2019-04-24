Sri Lanka attacks: One of the 9 suicide bombers a woman; 60 arrests made

One of the nine suicide bombers who carried out the blasts across on was a woman, said on Wednesday, adding that 60 arrests have been made in connection with the attacks.

" (CID) has confirmed that there were nine suicide bombers. Eight of them have been identified. One has been identified as a woman," said Gunasekara in a press conference in the country's capital Colombo.

"Sixty arrests have been made so far in connection with the terror attacks. 32 of the 60 are in CID custody. All the arrested have been identified as Sri Lankan citizens," he added.

Speaking at the said press conference, Sri Lanka's revealed that the suicide bombers were well-educated and belonged to upper-middle-class families.

"One of them did his graduation from the United Kingdoms and Post Graduation from Australia, before coming to Sri Lanka," Wijewardene added.

The reiterated that the initial probe into the matter suggests that the bombings were motivated by Christchurch terror attacks at two mosques in that took lives of more than 50 people.

He further informed the reporters, "The death toll has risen to 359, out of which 39 are foreign nationals. 17 bodies of foreign nationals have been identified and released to their families. The investigation is still being conducted by intelligence agencies."

On the suspected explosion near in Colombo on Wednesday, Wijewardene said that it was a controlled blast carried out by

"It was not a bomb. The had detected a suspicious motorbike and went up to it. They tried to open the seat but it got stuck, so they decided to have a controlled blast," said Wijewardene.

The also acknowledged that a few officials had received information about a possible terror attack, albeit, "the was not informed."

On being asked whether the Islamic State was behind the attack, Wijewardene said, "We are still conducting those investigations to see whether there is a direct link to any international organizations."

On Tuesday, the Islamic State (ISIS) had claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Eight explosions rattled various suburbs in the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated on April 21.

is in a state of emergency in the aftermath of the bombings. All schools have been shut down till Wednesday, as authorities continue their search and rescue operations.

