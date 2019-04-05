SpiceJet to fly Mumbai-Bangkok sector from May

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will commence a daily direct flight connecting Mumbai with Bangkok from May 17, 2019.
According to the airline, Bangkok is the second international destination after Dubai that it will connect with a direct flight from Mumbai.
The airline already operates non-stop flights from Bangkok to Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Delhi and Kolkata.
On the domestic sector, the airline will introduce six domestic flights connecting Mumbai with Kolkata, Chennai and Varanasi, effective from April 18, 2019.
Besides, it will commence a new daily regional connectivity UDAN flight between Hyderabad and Kishangarh from April 25, 2019.
--IANS
rv/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU