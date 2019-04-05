India's forex reserves rise over $5 billion

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves increased by $5.23 billion during the week ended March 29, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves rose to $411.90 billion from $406.66 billion reported for the week ended March 22.

India's forex reserves comprise Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), gold reserves, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $5.24 billion to $384.05 billion.

Besides the US dollar, FCAs consist of 20-30 per cent of the other major global currencies.

The RBI's weekly data showed that the value of the country's gold reserves was stagnant at $23.40 billion.

However, the SDR value inched lower by $3.6 million to $1.45 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF slipped by $7.4 million to $2.98 billion.

