SRH bowlers restrict CSK to 132 for five

A brilliant performance by bowlers helped (SRH) restrict (CSK) to a paltry 132/5 in the (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, Chennai's innings started slowly with openers and scoring just 14 runs in the first four overs. Both and bowled superb lines and lengths and restrained batsmen from scoring.

But in the last two powerplay overs, both Watson and du Plessis hit some lusty shots and took the score to 41-0 at the end of six overs. Both the batsmen looked comfortable at the crease and collected boundaries at will.

But left-arm spinner broke the 79-run opening partenrship as he clean bowled Watson at 31 in the ninth over of the game. Vijay Shankar, included in squad, celebrated his selection by sending du Plessis (45) to the hut in the next over.

and tried to steady the ship before star leg-spinner trapped CSK stand-in in front of the wickets. Two balls later, (1) was also caught in front of the wickets, leaving CSK in a spot at 99-4 after 14 overs.

Sam Billings, included in the team in place of injured Dhoni, didn't trouble the scorers and became the victim of Ahmed.

Ravindra Jadeja (10*) and Rayadu (25*) struggled in the death overs on a slow pitch and they couldn't score many boundaries as the visitors would have liked. The SRH bowlers were disciplined towards the end of the innings and gave just 30 runs in the last five overs.

Brief score: 132 in 20 overs ( 45, 31; 2/17)

