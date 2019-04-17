JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Deer attack kills man, injures woman in Australia

182 on that wicket was quite chaseable: Rahane

Business Standard

Amid crisis, US-Turkey discuss defence, security

IANS  |  Washington 

US Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan has met Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and discussed bilateral issues related to defence, security and economy, Pentagon said.

A statement released amid an ongoing feud between the nations over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defence system, said the two chiefs met as strategic Nato allies and "focused their discussion on interests, rather than positions", Xinhua news agency reported.

However, it did not provide any further details on Tuesday's meeting.

On April 3, US Vice President Mike Pence warned Turkey against purchasing the S-400 air defence system from Russia, despite Ankara's firm stance on the deal.

During a congressional hearing in March, General Curtis Scaparrotti, head of US European Command, suggested the US should cut the sale of F-35 fighters to Turkey if Ankara adopts S-400 air defence system.

Kremlin has spoken highly of Turkey's tough stance.

--IANS

in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 08:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU