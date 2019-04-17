Amid crisis, US-Turkey discuss defence, security

US Acting has met Turkish and discussed bilateral issues related to defence, security and economy, said.

A statement released amid an ongoing feud between the nations over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defence system, said the two chiefs met as strategic Nato allies and "focused their discussion on interests, rather than positions", reported.

However, it did not provide any further details on Tuesday's meeting.

On April 3, US warned against purchasing the S-400 air defence system from Russia, despite Ankara's firm stance on the deal.

During a congressional hearing in March, Curtis Scaparrotti, of US European Command, suggested the US should cut the sale of F-35 fighters to if adopts S-400 air defence system.

Kremlin has spoken highly of Turkey's tough stance.

--IANS

