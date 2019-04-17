Amid crisis, US-Turkey discuss defence, security

-
ALSO READ
Turkey against US plans to establish observation posts in Syria
Installation of Russian S-400 systems to begin October 2019: Turkey
US, Turkey to begin patrols around northern Syrian town
Pentagon denies US wants 'cost + 50%' from allies for bases
US General Wolters new NATO supreme commander
-
US Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan has met Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and discussed bilateral issues related to defence, security and economy, Pentagon said.
A statement released amid an ongoing feud between the nations over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defence system, said the two chiefs met as strategic Nato allies and "focused their discussion on interests, rather than positions", Xinhua news agency reported.
However, it did not provide any further details on Tuesday's meeting.
On April 3, US Vice President Mike Pence warned Turkey against purchasing the S-400 air defence system from Russia, despite Ankara's firm stance on the deal.
During a congressional hearing in March, General Curtis Scaparrotti, head of US European Command, suggested the US should cut the sale of F-35 fighters to Turkey if Ankara adopts S-400 air defence system.
Kremlin has spoken highly of Turkey's tough stance.
--IANS
in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU