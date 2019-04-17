Masood Azhar issue heading towards settlement: China

on Wednesday said the issue of blacklisting Pakistan-based terrorist at the UN panel was heading towards a settlement and asked the US not to force through its own resolution on the matter.

also rejected the report that the US, the UK and asked to lift the technical hold on Azhar by April 23 failing which they will move a formal resolution for discussion, vote and passage at the

"On the issue of the listing of Masood Azhar, China's position remains unchanged. We are also having communication with relevant parties and the matter is moving towards the direction of settlement," said here.

--IANS

gsh/soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)