Sri Lanka complain to ICC about 'unfair' pitches

Ashantha de on Friday complained to the Council (ICC) about the "unfair" pitches provided for the island nation's matches in the ongoing so far.

He also highlighted the poor condition of training facilities and accommodation.

"What we have found out is that for the four matches we have played so far at and Bristol, the ICC prepared green pitches," he told as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

"At the same venues, the other have played on pitches which were brown and favourable for high scoring.

"The pitch being prepared for our match against on Saturday at The Oval is green. It is not sour grapes that we are complaining. But it is very unfair on the part of the ICC that they prepare one type of wicket for certain teams and another type for others," de said.

Sri Lanka's two most recent matches were washed out in The Lankans began their campaign on two green decks in Cardiff, where they lost to and beat

"Even the practice facilities provided at were unsatisfactory. Instead of three nets, they gave us only two. Also, the hotel where we put up at did not have a pool, which is very essential for every team, especially for the fast bowlers to relax their muscles after practice.

"The hotels that and were put up at had pools. We wrote to the ICC listing all these shortcomings four days ago but so far we have not had any response from them. We will continue to write to them until we get a reply," de said.

The ICC, on its part, has denied the allegations saying that pitches were overseen by an

"We employ an to work with the host curators at all ICC events and the ICC Men's 2019 is no different," an event was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"We are happy with the wickets that have been produced across the event so far in English conditions.

"As part of the four-year planning process to deliver this event, we have liaised with all teams to ensure they are happy with their set up and are available to work with them should any issues arise that have not been previously anticipated. At the heart of our planning is the philosophy that all 10 teams are treated equally to enable them to have the best possible preparation for the event," the said.

