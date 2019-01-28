Sri Lanka call uncapped Chamika Karunaratne for final Test

-
Sri Lanka has called up uncapped quickie Chamika Karunaratne to the Test squad in Australia after two of their fast bowlers -- Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara -- were ruled out of the second and final Test through injury.
According to an ICC statement, Karunaratne, 22, has 59 first-class wickets at an average of 34.16 and best figures of 5/63, and is capable with the bat as well. He has recorded seven half-centuries and one century in 29 games.
Sri Lanka's new fast-bowling recruit has already represented a Sri Lankan Board President's XI, Sri Lankan Emerging Players (under-23) and Sri Lanka A.
He is considered to be a bright prospect for the near and distant future of Sri Lankan cricket.
Sri Lanka lost the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs.
They have a chance of drawing the two-Test series in the final game here, which begins on February 1.
