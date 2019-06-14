Rain-threat on Akhtar's mind ahead of Indo-Pak clash

Former pacer has joked that rain may reign supreme in the marquee clash between and in on Sunday.

tweeted a photo where and counterpart are swimming their way to the pavilion after toss with the rest of the experts standing on a boat. Yuvraj Singh, known to have a good sense of humour, retweeted the pic.

match between and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford. Rain could play spoilsport like it has been in four of matches so far.

Predictions are that it will be overcast throughout the day, with rainfall expected as the day progresses.

India and Pakistan will be meeting for the seventh time in a World Cup on Sunday. On all the six previous occasions, the Men in Blue have turned victorious.

The has said in a statement that it will be a logistical mayhem to keep reserve days for games in the group stage.

"Factoring in a reserve day for every match at would significantly increase the length of the tournament and practically would be extremely complex to deliver," had said in a statement a few days back.

"It would impact pitch preparation, team recovery and travel days, accommodation and venue availability, tournament staffing, volunteer and match officials' availability, broadcast logistics and very importantly, the spectators who in some instances travel hours to be at the game. There is also no guarantee that the reserve day would be free from rain either.

"Up to 1,200 people are on site to deliver a match and everything associated with it, including getting it broadcast, and a proportion of them are moving around the country. So reserve days in the group stages would require a significant uplift in the number of staff," he added.

--IANS

dm/rkm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)