Srikrishna committee indicts Chanda Kochhar

The Committee that probed allegations against Chanda Kochhar, the former and MD of ICICI Bank, has found that she violated the bank's code of conduct in dealing with conflict of interest and duties in the case of loans to that had routed a part of the money to a company owned by her husband

Following receipt of the enquiry report, the bank's Board of Directors decided to treat her 'separation' as a 'termination for cause' under the bank's policies that will include revocation of all her existing and future entitlements such as unpaid amounts, bonuses, increments and stock options.

