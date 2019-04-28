Srinagar-Leh highway re-opens for traffic

The 434 km-long Srinagar- highway was on Sunday re-opened for traffic after remaining closed for over four months.

K.J.S. Dhillon, of the Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps of the Army, flagged off the re-opening of the highway in the presence of senior civil and (BRO) officials.

The highway connects the state's region with the through the Zojila Pass situated at 11,575 feet above sea-level.

Vehicles, including those of the security forces and trucks carrying essential supplies to Ladakh, were allowed to move on the highway after it was formally declared open.

--IANS

sq/ksk

