Srinagar-Leh highway re-opens for traffic

The 434 km-long Srinagar-Leh highway was on Sunday re-opened for traffic after remaining closed for over four months.
Lieutenant General K.J.S. Dhillon, Commander of the Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps of the Army, flagged off the re-opening of the highway in the presence of senior civil and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials.
The highway connects the state's Ladakh region with the Kashmir Valley through the Zojila Pass situated at 11,575 feet above sea-level.
Vehicles, including those of the security forces and trucks carrying essential supplies to Ladakh, were allowed to move on the highway after it was formally declared open.
--IANS
sq/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU