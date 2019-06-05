JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Alliance Air starts flights from Jharsuguda airport

Second phase of Swachh Bharat soon: Minister

Business Standard

SRK, son AbRam greet fans outside Mannat on Eid

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Like every year, superstar Shah Rukh Khan waved at fans and greeted them from the balcony of Mannat, his house, on the festival of Eid on Wednesday.

Dressed in white kurta pyjama, SRK came out to his terrace along with his youngest son AbRam to greet a throng of fans outside his home. AbRam was dressed in red T-shirt and jeans.

Later, SRK took to Twitter to thank his fans for Eid wishes. "Thank you all for spending your Eid with me. May god bless you all with health and happiness," he wrote along with a video in which he is seen giving flying kiss to the fans, who were waiting outside Mannat.

Many photographs from SRK's Eid celebrations are doing the rounds on Internet. In one of the viral images, the father-son duo is spotted kissing.

On the work front, the "Raees" actor is gearing up for the launch of the new season of "Ted Talks".

--IANS

sim/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU