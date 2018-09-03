SRM bags A++ by NAAC

Riding on the innovative measures that benefit both students and faculty, and Technology (SRMIST), formerly SRM University, has been accredited with the highest grade A++ by (NAAC).

Accreditation by the NAAC with the highest grade is the culmination of many innovative measures benefiting the students and faculty alike resulting in an invigorating learning atmosphere, the educational institute said in a statement.

Adoption of IDEAL (Inter-Disciplinary Experiential Active Learning) curriculum with option to go for specialisation at undergraduate level itself, implementation of FIIP

(Faculty Industry Immersion programme), scheduled interaction sessions with students by top management and performance linked incentive schemes for faculty are some of the measures that have benefited both teachers and the students.

In the new accreditation process, about 70 per cent weightage is assigned to quantitative metrics. The institution is called upon to upload the evidence which is subsequently verified by using computer based tools.

SRMIST with 50,000 plus students and 3200+ faculty members offers programmes in the disciplines of Engineering, Medicine, Science, Humanities, Management, Law, Health Sciences, Dentistry, Hotel Management, Agricultural Sciences and

It is one of the largest multi-disciplinary universities in to be assessed by the new methodology and accredited with the highest honours.

--IANS

rt/anp/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)