SSB denies digging trench near India-Nepal border

Border guards (SSB) on Friday refuted the allegations of Nepalese authorities that the force has been digging a trench near the no-man's land between and and clarified that the digging is being done by the as a conservation measure to protect animals.

"A project is going on in the forest area along the border on Indian side. The project was started by the Uttar Pradesh's has no role in it. As it is a forest area, personnel don't go there. What we know so far is the project is related to conservation efforts to protect the animals," an official, requesting anonymity, told IANS.

SSB's clarification came after Nepalese authorities claimed that the Indian border guards are digging a trench near the no-man's land and constructing an embankment like structure.

It was also reported that the people residing across the border on side have complained that the structure would inundate their homes during the monsoons.

--IANS

rak/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)