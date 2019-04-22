Stage set for 3rd phase polls in Odisha

All arrangements are in place for the third phase of polls to six and 42 Assembly segments in Odisha due on Tuesday.

Elections will be held for six constituencies - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal - along with the 42 Assembly segments under them.

As many as 92.65 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the third phase polls. Out of the total voters, there are 47.99 lakh male , 44.56 female voters and 1,163 transgenders, said

They will decide the fate of 61 and 356 Assembly candidates in 10,464 booths.

As may as 68,422 polling personnel have been deployed to carry out the polling smoothly in the state. As many as 38 polling booths with all-women polling personnel have been set up in these constituencies, said Kumar.

The officials have identified 3,186 critical polling booths while CCTVs have been installed in 779 booths and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in 596 polling stations.

Several political heavyweights, including former bureaucrats, are contesting elections in the third phase.

Kamakhya Prasad Singhdeo, sitting MPs Pinaki Mishra and Bhatruhari Mahtab, former bureaucrats Aparajita Sarangi, and Arup Patnaik, two spokespersons Sambit Patra and Satya Prakash Nayak are contesting from different Lok Sabha constituencies.

Besides, several ministers are contesting from the Assembly constituencies. (Puri), Badri Narayan Patra (Ghasipura), (Kamakshyanagar), (Parjang) and (Ekamra-Bhubaneswar) are contesting in the third phase.

is fighting from Ghasipura constituency against Badri Narayan Patra.

