Congress workers protest Sinha's candidature

IANS  |  Patna 

Congress workers in Bihar capital protested against Satrughan Sinha, the party candidate from Patna Sahib parliamentary cobstituency, on Monday for the second consecutive day.

They shouted slogans against Sinha's candidature from the seat and called him an "agent of RJD and Lalu Prasad."

The actor-turned-politician joined the Congress on April 6, ending his association with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A Congress leader said party workers staged protest against Sinha at Sadaqat Ashram, the party state headquarters in Patna.

Congress workers had protested on Sunday as well.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.

Sinha won the seat in 2014.

Polling is due for the seat on May 19, the last of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 18:40 IST

