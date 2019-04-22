Warning for WhatsApp users in UAE issued: Report

The UAE Regulatory Authority (TRA) has warned users not to reply to code verification messages unless it was triggered by them.

"Mobile users should not share the verification code that is sent to them by SMS, otherwise, their account will be compromised. Many accounts were hacked this way, and subscribers lost all their details," the said in a statement, according to a report in

According to reports, hackers have sent out fake messages in English as well as French. One of the messages read: "Code WhatsApp: 592-374. Appuyez sur ce lien pour confirmer votre compte..."

"Mobile users were urged to take precaution before opening attached files and links in messages as they can be harmful and allow hackers to access their account, read their messages and have access to their photos," the report added.

--IANS

ksc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)